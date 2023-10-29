Stench from Vellalore landfill in Coimbatore post-festival season a cause for concern

October 29, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Vellalore landfill, a crucial waste management facility located 12 km from the city centre, has been emitting a persistent stench within three-km radius of the site since last week. This issue is primarily attributed to the prevailing winds in the region, affecting around 60,000 residents.

The dumpyard, which receives 1,200 tonnes of waste and contains nine lakh cubic metres of legacy waste, has been a source of concern for residents in the nearby areas such as Sriram Nagar, Indra Nagar, Mahalingapuram and Konavaikalpalayam among others. “The stench permeates our homes and schools, making it difficult to live here. This issue is over a decade old, but the stench has been progressively worsening, especially since Ayudha Puja,” a resident living near the landfill said.

The issue is exacerbated after the festival season in the city when more wet waste is generated. A supervisor at the landfill said, “After celebrations in the city, the landfill receives a higher volume of wet waste which reaches the site after a delay because of holidays. In October alone, an extra 500 tonnes of wet waste were collected from all five zones.”

The Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee has also expressed concern about the escalating stench issue, particularly with the upcoming monsoon season. K. S. Mohan, secretary of the Committee, said, “We have brought this issue to the attention of eight Corporation Commissioners (of Coimbatore) over the years, but it remains unresolved.”

In a petition submitted to the Coimbatore Corporation, the committee has called for prompt clearance of waste before the monsoon and implementation of measures to mitigate the spread of stench.

An official from the civic body’s Sanitation Department explained, “We have received complaints about increased odour in the area, mainly due to the waste generated after the recent festival. Our focus is to deal with wet waste as soon as possible, to address this issue.”