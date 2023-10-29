HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stench from Vellalore landfill in Coimbatore post-festival season a cause for concern

October 29, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Avantika Krishna
Residents living near Vellore dumpyard in Coimbatore have complained about the stench emanating from the site within a 3-kilometer radius since last week.

Residents living near Vellore dumpyard in Coimbatore have complained about the stench emanating from the site within a 3-kilometer radius since last week. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Vellalore landfill, a crucial waste management facility located 12 km from the city centre, has been emitting a persistent stench within three-km radius of the site since last week. This issue is primarily attributed to the prevailing winds in the region, affecting around 60,000 residents.

The dumpyard, which receives 1,200 tonnes of waste and contains nine lakh cubic metres of legacy waste, has been a source of concern for residents in the nearby areas such as Sriram Nagar, Indra Nagar, Mahalingapuram and Konavaikalpalayam among others. “The stench permeates our homes and schools, making it difficult to live here. This issue is over a decade old, but the stench has been progressively worsening, especially since Ayudha Puja,” a resident living near the landfill said.

The issue is exacerbated after the festival season in the city when more wet waste is generated. A supervisor at the landfill said, “After celebrations in the city, the landfill receives a higher volume of wet waste which reaches the site after a delay because of holidays. In October alone, an extra 500 tonnes of wet waste were collected from all five zones.”

The Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee has also expressed concern about the escalating stench issue, particularly with the upcoming monsoon season. K. S. Mohan, secretary of the Committee, said, “We have brought this issue to the attention of eight Corporation Commissioners (of Coimbatore) over the years, but it remains unresolved.”

In a petition submitted to the Coimbatore Corporation, the committee has called for prompt clearance of waste before the monsoon and implementation of measures to mitigate the spread of stench.

An official from the civic body’s Sanitation Department explained, “We have received complaints about increased odour in the area, mainly due to the waste generated after the recent festival. Our focus is to deal with wet waste as soon as possible, to address this issue.”

Related Topics

waste / waste management / urban solid waste / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.