Stench from Corporation dump yard unbearable, say Podanur residents

Sriram Nagar resident R.K. Mani has stopped his morning walks. He prefers to remain indoors. Not just in the morning but as long as he can. “It is better to stay indoor as the stench outside is unbearable.”

He lives very close to the Vellalore yard, where the Coimbatore Corporation dumps at least 500 kg unprocessed, unsegregated waste a day.

At the nearby Thiruvalluvar Street, the Corporation has opened a park. School-going Prithvee Ganesh wants to go out to play but he does not. “I have been thinking of going to the park to play in the evenings. But I have decided against it as its stinks outside” he says.

A few weeks ago, Auditor Street resident A. Devi Priyadarshini’s friends, who wanted to rent two houses in the area decided not to. “My friends liked the area but the unpleasant smell from the dump yard made them drop Podanur from their list of probable localities.”

The reach of the stench, it appears, is not restricted to Podanur. Sundarapuram resident B. Jayamani says she has been having breathing difficulty for the past couple of months. Her house is at least three km away from the dump yard.

Though the residents have been having problems because of the dump yard, the stench has worsened in the last two months, rues G. Nandakumar, also a resident of Sriram Nagar. “The complaint from residents of Sriram Nagar, Eswar Nagar, P&T Colony, around White Street, Mettur, Ganesapuram has been the same since November – that the stench is unbearable.”

Citizen activist J. Daniel says the residents of the above localities, who live west of the dump yard, face trouble three to four months of a year when the breeze blows west. For the rest of the year, those in the east and north bear the brunt.

The Corporation claims it is taking steps but the residents are not seeing the results, he adds.

The Corporation must find a solution at the earliest to control the foul odour as the residents have trouble breathing, says Mr. Mani.

The past few months has been very difficult for her and particularly the last 10 days as she is suffering from fever and runny nose, complains resident M. Kannipriya.

Corporation says it has compartmentalised the accumulated (legacy) waste and is now segregating the waste that it dumps every day. The stench that the residents complain about may be from the segregation. It will address the issue by spraying neem solution.

It also says that it is in the process of finding a permanent solution by biomining the accumulated waste.