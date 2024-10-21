STEM lab inaugurated at DIET in Coimbatore

A STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) lab was inaugurated on Monday at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Ondipudur, Coimbatore.

The facility aims to provide hands-on, activity-based learning (ABL) opportunities for government school students from Classes III to XII, integrating textbook concepts with practical models.

The lab features 70 science models and 30 mathematics models to simplify complex topics through interactive learning. Among these, 12 are advanced models, while the rest are basic aids aligned with curriculum content. Teachers will also receive training to implement the ABL approach effectively.

“In the future, trained government school teachers can either bring their students to the DIET lab or request specific models to be sent to their schools for classes,” an official from the Women Organization for Socio-Cultural Awareness (WOSCA) said.

The inauguration was presided over by DIET Principal Lakshminarasimhan, with Joint Director C. Amuthavalli from SCERT. The initiative was developed in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), WOSCA, and Life Lab, aiming to enhance experiential learning for students across the district. The event also saw the presence of Coimbatore district Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali, DEO (Private) Punitha Anthoniammal, along with DIET staff, teachers, and students from local schools.

