Stellar performance by government schools in public exams recognised with medals, certificates in Tiruppur

December 02, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Heads and teachers of government schools in Tiruppur district that had secured cent per cent results in the 2022-23 public exams were felicitated by the School Education Department on Saturday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj recognised the top performance by awarding medals to 48 schools for SSLC and 20 schools for Plus Two results, at a function organised at Builders Engineering College, Kangeyam.

Tiruppur district was ranked second at the State level in terms of overall pass percentage in Plus Two, and ranked first for the performance of government schools.

The government schools in the district registered impressive performance subject-wise in Plus Two: Tamil - 99.13 % pass, English - 99.28 %, Physics - 99.61 %, Chemistry - 99.67 %, Biology 99.65 %, Botany 98.60 %, Zoology 99.44 %. Statistics 99.11 %, and Computer Science 99.86.

In SSLC, the subject-wise pass percentage was Tamil - 97.60, English - 99.65, Mathematics - 97.14 Science - 96.24 and Social Sciences - 96.89.

Also, in the Plus One public exam, the district was ranked first in the State in terms of overall pass percentage. As for SSLC, the district was ranked 11th overall.

Complimenting the efforts taken by 1,805 teachers in these schools, Mr. Saminathan exuded hope that the top-notch performance would reflect in higher level of enrolment in government schools. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme was meant to equip the students with the necessary skills to chart their careers with confidence without depending on only the government jobs, he said.

The Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister said the government considered the expenditure on education as an investment for the State’s future progress, referring to the ₹1,000 monthly assistance being provided to girls, who had completed their studies in government schools from levels VI to XII, for pursuing higher education, under the Pudhumai Penn scheme. The purpose was to prevent students from dropping out of school, and making higher education accessible.

Erode Lok Sabha MP A. Ganeshamoorthy, Tiruppur Collector T. Christuraj, Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha and Tiruppur Mayor N. Dineshkumar joined the Ministers in felicitating the school heads and teachers.