ADVERTISEMENT

Steering committee convened in Dharmapuri for procurement of millets

January 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - DHARMAPURI 

The Hindu Bureau

The steering committee meeting for ragi procurement held in Dharmapuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector K. Shanthi convened the steering committee for the procurement of ragi for distribution under the public distribution system here on Friday.

The steering committee meeting was in pursuance of the government order directing inclusion of millets in the public distribution system to both encourage farmers to stick to native cropping and also to provide nutritional security to consumer under the public distribution system.

Implementing this on a pilot basis, the district administration has proposed to replace rice with two kg of ragi for distribution through fair price shops, in a bid to augment millet-based nutritional support.

The committee shall guide the procurement process in the district. Farmers are urged to approach the ragi procurement centres and upload their details with copies of ‘patta’ and ‘sitta’, registering their produce for procurement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Upon procurement, the support price will be transferred to the farmer’s account. Collector Shanthi has invited farmers to contact the block agriculture officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US