Steering committee convened in Dharmapuri for procurement of millets

January 13, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi convened the steering committee for the procurement of ragi for distribution under the public distribution system here on Friday.

The steering committee meeting was in pursuance of the government order directing inclusion of millets in the public distribution system to both encourage farmers to stick to native cropping and also to provide nutritional security to consumer under the public distribution system.

Implementing this on a pilot basis, the district administration has proposed to replace rice with two kg of ragi for distribution through fair price shops, in a bid to augment millet-based nutritional support.

The committee shall guide the procurement process in the district. Farmers are urged to approach the ragi procurement centres and upload their details with copies of ‘patta’ and ‘sitta’, registering their produce for procurement.

Upon procurement, the support price will be transferred to the farmer’s account. Collector Shanthi has invited farmers to contact the block agriculture officers.