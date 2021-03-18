CoimbatoreCoimbatore 18 March 2021 23:27 IST
Steel firm owner held for fake invoice trading
Updated: 18 March 2021 23:27 IST
Officials of the GST and Central Excise Department, Coimbatore, have arrested Ganesh Shankar, proprietor of Krithic Steels, for invoice trading without actual supply of goods.
A press release from the Department said Ganesh Shankar received fake invoices and availed of unlawful input tax credit of ₹ 2.38 crore. The officials found during the investigation that the arrested person had availed of input tax credit based on fake invoices issued by a non-existent unit without actual receipt of goods. The total evasion works out to ₹2.38 crore.
He was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.
