Coimbatore

Steel firm owner held for fake invoice trading

Officials of the GST and Central Excise Department, Coimbatore, have arrested Ganesh Shankar, proprietor of Krithic Steels, for invoice trading without actual supply of goods.

A press release from the Department said Ganesh Shankar received fake invoices and availed of unlawful input tax credit of ₹ 2.38 crore. The officials found during the investigation that the arrested person had availed of input tax credit based on fake invoices issued by a non-existent unit without actual receipt of goods. The total evasion works out to ₹2.38 crore.

He was remanded to judicial custody on Thursday.

