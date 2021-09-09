Steam loco for NMR likely to be inducted by September end

The engine has been fitted with rack and pinion arrangements

A new coal-fired steam locomotive for the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR), which is currently undergoing trial runs, is expected to be inducted into service by the end of September.

Top sources in Salem Division of Southern Railway told The Hindu on Thursday the engine had completed two trial runs on the NMR stretch so far. The second trial run, which was held on Thursday, involved the operation of the steam engine from Mettupalayam to Coonoor. The first trial run held on Tuesday was conducted till Hillgrove.

The steam locomotive was operated with partial load during these two trial runs and the railway officials noted down certain operational issues for rectification.

The third trial run would be held within two weeks, following which the coal-fired steam engine would be inducted into service on the NMR stretch, the sources said.

Named ‘X-37400’, this was the first ‘X’ Class coal-fired steam locomotive manufactured completely in India and was flagged off by John Thomas, General Manager of Southern Railway, at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi on August 25.

The steam locomotive reached Mettupalayam Junction after nearly 10 days on September 5.

With a length of 10.38 metres and weighing 50 tonnes, it could hold 3.8 tonnes of coal and its water tank had a capacity of 4,500 litres.

The engine had also been fitted with rack and pinion arrangements for its operation in the hilly terrain.