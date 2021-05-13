Steam inhalation facility installed in Erode village

ERODE

13 May 2021 22:47 IST

The Erode District Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Wing has installed a steam inhalation facility at Kannudaiyampalayam village in Modakkurichi block.

Its secretary Moorthy Selvakumaran said the facility would be operational from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day and villagers were asked to utilise the service effectively.

Turmeric, neem leaves, nochi leaves and eucalyptus leaves were boiled in a pan and the steam it emitted passed through a vent and was inhaled by people.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that initially they distributed only kabasura kudineer to people free of cost.

Since steam inhalation was believed to be effective against COVID-19, the facility was created.

One person would be allowed to inhale for two to three minutes and all the villagers would get a chance every day to use the facility.