Steam inhalation facility installed in Erode village

The Erode District Bharatiya Janata Party’s IT Wing has installed a steam inhalation facility at Kannudaiyampalayam village in Modakkurichi block.

Its secretary Moorthy Selvakumaran said the facility would be operational from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day and villagers were asked to utilise the service effectively.

Turmeric, neem leaves, nochi leaves and eucalyptus leaves were boiled in a pan and the steam it emitted passed through a vent and was inhaled by people.

He said that initially they distributed only kabasura kudineer to people free of cost.

Since steam inhalation was believed to be effective against COVID-19, the facility was created.

One person would be allowed to inhale for two to three minutes and all the villagers would get a chance every day to use the facility.

