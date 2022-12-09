Steady rain, mist affect locals, tourists in the Nilgiris

December 09, 2022 05:53 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Heavy rain and accompanying mist affected life of local residents as well as tourists in Udhagamandalam and Coonoor on Friday.

Steady rain was reported in Udhagamandalam, Kotagiri and parts of Coonoor from early Friday morning. Officials from the Highways Department said they were prepared with enough manpower to clear any roads in case of trees becoming uprooted or due to landslips. However, there had not been any major impact from falling trees reported till Friday evening.

Tourist flow into the Nilgiris, which usually peaks at around Friday evening every week, just prior to the start of the weekend also slowed due to poor visibility along Kalhatti and Coonoor ghat roads.

Major tourist spots like the Government Botanical Garden, Rose Garden and the Ooty Lake in Udhagamandalam as well as the Sims Park in Coonoor were largely empty as tourists stayed away due to safety concerns. According to officials, Udhagamandalam witnessed the most rain from Friday morning, closely followed by Kodanad, Kotagiri and Kil Kotagiri. Tourist places such as the Kodanad view point too wore a deserted look on Friday.