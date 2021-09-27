Coimbatore

Stay indoors till tiger is captured, Collector tells residents

The Nilgiris District Collector, J. Innocent Divya, has urged residents staying near Devan Estate in Gudalur to stay indoors till the tiger that killed a man, a few days ago, was captured by the Forest Department.

Ms. Divya, who visited the family members of the deceased as well as local residents, spoke to the press after her visit. The Collector said that the animal was proving to be difficult to track as it was staying hidden due to high footfall of people in the area. As a result, she urged the residents to stay indoors and said that arrangements had been made with the local panchayat to deliver provisions to the people’s homes till the animal was captured.

Ms. Divya also said that people had been asked not to go to work in the estate and that bus services to the area had been temporarily suspended.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 27, 2021 12:26:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/stay-indoors-till-tiger-is-captured-collector-tells-residents/article36687153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY