Stay indoors during rain, Collector tells residents

The Nilgiris district Collector J. Innocent Divya said though the Nilgiris was not along the projected path of Cyclone Burevi, residents should exercise caution and stay indoors during rain and heavy winds.

She told reporters in Coonoor on Thursday the precautionary measures that were taken in the district during Cyclone Nivar would be continued. “All inter-departmental teams are currently inspecting areas designated as being prone to landslips,” said Ms. Divya. The forecast for the Nilgiris was that there would be rain, but added that there was no major worries that they would bring significant damage.

“However, people should remain cautious and stay indoors when it rains and when there are heavy winds over the next couple of days,” said Ms. Divya, to prevent any injuries or fatalities caused by trees becoming uprooted or power lines getting snapped. State Disaster Response Force personnel were on standby in case of any emergencies, the Collector added.

On Thursday, moderate rainfall was recorded across the Nilgiris. Officials confirmed that there was no significant damage to the roads or any disruptions caused to traffic due to the rain. However, thick fog along the roads leading to the major towns in the district meant that motorists had very low visibility.

Fire and Rescue Service personnel said that they were on high-alert and would remain in a state of preparedness for the next few days.