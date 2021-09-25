SP cautions minors in conflict with law

Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore district, S. Selvanagarathinam cautioned youths who were involved in various crimes as minors to not become repeat offenders and to stay away from criminal activities for the sake of their families, at a rehabilitation camp held at the Police Recruits School grounds here on Friday.

A press release said that Mr. Selvanagarathinam addressed around 100 youths aged between 18 and 21, who had come in conflict with law and were sent to Juvenile Observation Home as minors and have now been released. The educational qualifications and the needs of all the youths were noted down by the police during the event.

The SP said that private individuals wishing to fund their education or provide employment opportunities shall do so through the Coimbatore District Police. Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Wing for Crimes Against Women and Children) R. Sughasini also participated in the event, according to the press release.