HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Statues unveiled at prominent roundabouts in Coimbatore

November 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati after inaugurating the statue installed at Sungam junction roundabouts on Monday.

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati after inaugurating the statue installed at Sungam junction roundabouts on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a bid to contribute to the aesthetic appeal of Coimbatore’s landscape, G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial (GKNM) Multispeciality Hospital unveiled two statues at prominent traffic circles in the city on Wednesday.

A race-horse and jockey statue placed at the Race Course circle, has been built to pay homage to the historical significance of the area. Simultaneously, the Sungam Circle now features a statue of bulls, representing the indigenous Rekla race, an integral part of western Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.

These sculptures, crafted from a blend of fibre, aluminium, and steel, were designed by a Chennai-based movie art direction team, renowned for their work on the ‘Bahubali’ series. Measuring 9 x 12 feet, the Horse and Jockey statue captures the spirit of the Race Course, while the Rekla statue, with its dynamic design, celebrates the vibrant tradition of the indigenous sport.

GKNM Hospital, in a press release, said that it will also maintain the statues and the surrounding landscape.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the statues on Wednesday.

“Under the Smart City Mission, we have planned to beautify roundabouts and signal islands in collaboration with private entities. This way, public places can look more appealing,” Mr. Pati said.

In addition to this, the Collector told mediapersons that plans to treat water in various tanks in the city are under way and work will commence next year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.