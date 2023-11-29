Statues unveiled at prominent roundabouts in Coimbatore

November 29, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In a bid to contribute to the aesthetic appeal of Coimbatore’s landscape, G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial (GKNM) Multispeciality Hospital unveiled two statues at prominent traffic circles in the city on Wednesday.

A race-horse and jockey statue placed at the Race Course circle, has been built to pay homage to the historical significance of the area. Simultaneously, the Sungam Circle now features a statue of bulls, representing the indigenous Rekla race, an integral part of western Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.

These sculptures, crafted from a blend of fibre, aluminium, and steel, were designed by a Chennai-based movie art direction team, renowned for their work on the ‘Bahubali’ series. Measuring 9 x 12 feet, the Horse and Jockey statue captures the spirit of the Race Course, while the Rekla statue, with its dynamic design, celebrates the vibrant tradition of the indigenous sport.

GKNM Hospital, in a press release, said that it will also maintain the statues and the surrounding landscape.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan inaugurated the statues on Wednesday.

“Under the Smart City Mission, we have planned to beautify roundabouts and signal islands in collaboration with private entities. This way, public places can look more appealing,” Mr. Pati said.

In addition to this, the Collector told mediapersons that plans to treat water in various tanks in the city are under way and work will commence next year.