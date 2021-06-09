Statues removed following opposition inNamakkal

The statues of goddess Saraswathi and Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar were removed from the entrance of a government school here following opposition from the Dravidar Kazhagam.

Following damage to the gate of the Government primary school at Kandiputhur, it was replaced with a new one. The school authorities also placed the two statues on both sides of the gate. Opposing the installation of religious symbols on the school premises, members of the Dravidar Kazhagam requested the school to remove the statues. This was opposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

However, police held talks with the school administration and both the statues were removed.

Officials from the School Education department said permission was not given for placing the statues on school premises.