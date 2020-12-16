Statues of MGR, Jayalalithaa unveiled in Erode

The bronze statue of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa unveiled at Panneerselvam Park in Erode on Wednesday.

Erode

16 December 2020 23:47 IST

Statues of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa were unveiled at Panneerselvam Park and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s party office here on Wednesday.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P. Thangamani unveiled the life-sized bronze statue of Jayalalithaa at Panneerselvam Park. School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan and Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman unveiled the bronze statues of the two former Chief Ministers at the party office in the presence of Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and MLAs.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the precautionary measures taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami protected many lives during Cyclone Burevi in the State.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the party would be back in power after the State Assembly elections.

The Minister highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by the government and credited the Chief Minister for various schemes that benefit the people.