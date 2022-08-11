Statue row: Buddhist monks seek permission to pray

August 11, 2022 21:08 IST

Stating that the Madras High Court had held that a statue in a temple on Fort Road was that of Buddha, a few Buddhist monks came to the temple on Thursday, urging the authorities to let them offer prayers there.

For years, the people of Salem worshipped the statue as that of Thalaivetti Muniappan. Claiming that it was a Buddha statue, some people moved the Madras High Court in 2011. In July this year, the Madras High Court, based on a report by the Archaeological Department, confirmed that it was a Buddha statue and ordered the Department to take control of the temple.

On Thursday, some Buddhist monks came to the temple and urged that the flower garlands on the statue be removed. A few locals objected to it. On receiving information, Shevapet police came to the spot and told the monks that the HR&CE Department was yet to hand over the temple to the Archaeological Department, and they could offer prayers once that was done.

Based on this, the monks left the temple.