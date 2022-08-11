Coimbatore

Statue row: Buddhist monks seek permission to pray

M. Sabari Salem August 11, 2022 21:08 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:08 IST

Stating that the Madras High Court had held that a statue in a temple on Fort Road was that of Buddha, a few Buddhist monks came to the temple on Thursday, urging the authorities to let them offer prayers there.

For years, the people of Salem worshipped the statue as that of Thalaivetti Muniappan. Claiming that it was a Buddha statue, some people moved the Madras High Court in 2011. In July this year, the Madras High Court, based on a report by the Archaeological Department, confirmed that it was a Buddha statue and ordered the Department to take control of the temple.

On Thursday, some Buddhist monks came to the temple and urged that the flower garlands on the statue be removed. A few locals objected to it. On receiving information, Shevapet police came to the spot and told the monks that the HR&CE Department was yet to hand over the temple to the Archaeological Department, and they could offer prayers once that was done.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on this, the monks left the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...