Statue of St. Sebastian vandalised in Coimbatore church

Police said two men came to the entrance of the church, one broke the glass pane of the shrine and vandalised the statue; a case has been registered

Two unidentified men vandalised a statue of St. Sebastian at the premises of a church in Coimbatore late on Sunday.

The police said that a statue of St. Sebastian, at the shrine at the entrance of the Holy Trinity Church at Ramanathapuram in the city, was defaced by two men.

According to the church administration, the incident happened around 10 p.m. Two men came to the entrance of the church on a two-wheeler and one of them scaled the gate. The intruder broke the glass plane of the shrine in the church compound with a brick and then vandalised the statue.

The duo managed to escape before the security guard could secure them.The security guard alerted the priests of the church who in turn informed the Ramanathapuram police.

The police registered a case against two unidentified men based on the complaint lodged by Fr. Bastin Joseph, assistant vicar of the church.

Though the church is situated at the busy Ramanathapuram junction in the city, there was minimal movement of vehicles and people due to the total lockdown that was in place on Sunday.

The police said that they have collected a few surveillance camera visuals from the spot and were on the lookout for the two men.

The Holy Trinity Church functions under the Ramanathapuram eparchy of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, which is based in Kerala.