Statue of freedom fighter Ethalappa Naicker inaugurated

Published - October 10, 2024 09:15 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The statue of freedom fighter Ethalappar Nayakkar in front of the Udumalpet Municipality Office in Tiruppur district.

The statue of freedom fighter Ethalappar Nayakkar in front of the Udumalpet Municipality Office in Tiruppur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A life-size statue of freedom fighter Thali Palayakkarar Malaiandi Vengidupathi Ethalappa Naicker was inaugurated in front of the Udumalpet Municipality Office on Wednesday amidst traditional Theverattam performance by members of the Naicker community.

Fire crackers were burst on the occasion. A bell tower erected on Thirumoorthy Hill in honour of the freedom fighter was also inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the presence of Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan from Chennai through video-conferencing.

District Collector T. Christuraj, Pollachi Member of Parliament K. Eswarasamy and other dignitaries paid respects to the statue with garlands. The statue and a hall at Thirumoorthy Nagar in Dhali Town Panchayat were established at ₹2.6 crore, an official press release said.

Ethalappa Naicker, the then chieftain of Dhali Palayapattu, had avenged the death of Veerapandia Kattabomman, whose rule extended over the Palayapattu, by hanging a British messenger, Andre Katie, who had brought a message demanding payment of tax, the release said.

Functionaries of Tamil Nadu Veerapandiya Kattabomman Cultural Association that had raised the demand for the statue took part in the inauguration function, and expressed their gratitude to the government.

