Statue of deity found in Tiruppur handed over to police

February 25, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A statue of a deity, allegedly belonging to the Sri Vivekananda Sevalayam which was permanently sealed after the death of three children recently, was found in a ditch in Tiruppur district on Friday. Thirumuruganpoondi police have filed a case in this regard.

Tiruppur North police, who handed the three-foot-tall statue to the personnel in the Thirumuruganpoondi station, stated that the Corporation employees found it while cleaning a ditch near the Highway Department office on College Road.

“A few officials of the Sevalayam petitioned the Collector claiming ownership of the statue. After preliminary investigation, we handed over the statue to Thirumuruganpoondi police,” a policeman said. A case has been registered and probe is on, said Thirumuruganpoondi police.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

