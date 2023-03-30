Statue of advocate Chinnasamy to be unveiled in Erode on April 1

March 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - ERODE

Justice M.M. Sundresh, Supreme Court Judge, will release the souvenir and unveil the statue of advocate A.P. Chinnasamy during a function to be held at Parimalam Mahal on Perundurai Road here at 10 a.m. on April 1.

As part of the centenary year celebration of the legendary advocate, the Advocates Association is organising the function that will be presided over by Justice P. Sathasivam, former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala.

Present and former judges from the High Court of Madras and the district court would also take part in the function.