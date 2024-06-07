ADVERTISEMENT

Station fire officer arrested for graft in Coimbatore

Published - June 07, 2024 09:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Station Fire Officer of Kovaipudur, Sivaraj, was arrested by a team of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for obtaining bribe of ₹ 20,000 from an applicant for issuing No Objection Certificate for construction of a building. Based on a complaint lodged by Karuppusamy of Siddhapudur, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit registered a case and arrested the officer.

Tasmac employees arrested for liquor sale in black market

The Singanallur police on Friday arrested two employees of a Tasmac outlet, Natesan and Karthi, for selling liquor in the black market. The police are on the lookout for two more employees, Padmanaban and Ramasamy, for their complicity in the crime.

Case against prison inmate for ganja possession

The Race Course police have registered a case against a remand prisoner Rahim for possession of nine grams of ganja in the Coimbatore Central Prison. The case was lodged by the Jailer, M. Saravanakumar.

Construction worker dies after fall from building

A construction worker belonging to West Bengal died after slipping and falling from a building under construction at Venkatesh Perumal Nagar in Saravanampatti limits. The deceased, Ashraf Ali (29), had died of head injuries by the time he was rushed to a private hospital. The Saravanampatti police have registered a case.

CONNECT WITH US