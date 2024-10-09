GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Static price for puffed rice producers in Krishnagiri this puja season

Published - October 09, 2024 07:03 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Puffed rice production soars ahead of Ayudha puja in Krishnagiri Wednesday.

Puffed rice production soars ahead of Ayudha puja in Krishnagiri Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

On the face of it, the puja season promises a soaring demand for and sales of puffed rice. But for the producers of puffed rice, strangely, the season is seeing a static price.

In the gullies of Krishnagiri hosting the mandis, the monotonous churn of the machines to produce puffed rice sends out an impression of roaring demand. But, appearances are deceptive, according to 73-year-old Krishnakumar, whose family has been in the business for four generations.

“We have been doing this since the time of my grandfather, who used to roast the rice by hand, while we use machines now.” While the bright shining Sun had helped them in the production of puffed rice, stable production across other producing areas has undercut cross-district demand. “Earlier, there will be rain in one part, increasing the demand for puffed rice from another producing area. But this year, there was a steady period of no rain, enabling production everywhere,” he says.

Earlier, the puffed rice producers here would process paddy and make rice. But now, they are dependent on rice from West Bengal, Odisha and Chattisgarh. “We get paddy 64, processed in rice form from Kolkatta. The cost of rice itself has gone up to ₹42 a kg from ₹34. The cost of electricity and labour costs have all undercut our margins,” he says.

This season, while the producers anticipated a price of ₹500 a sack of 7 kg, the traders are offering a festival price of ₹450 a sack. This is bare minimum increase in the current going price of ₹410 a sack. “The demand from traders have also gone down, though we will get our orders till about Deepavali. But, that does not imply good margin given the production costs,” says Mr.Krishnakumar.

The labour intensive yet mechanised production also means power bills and labour costs for the producers. For now, Krishnakumar and producers like him are banking on traditional pockets such as Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Kuppam and Chengam for trade of puffed rice.

October 09, 2024

