State’s notification on SWM policy to help Corpn. resume user fee collection

The State Government’s notification on Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2016 is likely to help the Coimbatore Corporation resume collection of user fee and streamline its primary waste collection exercise.

The Government, on September 7, notified the Rules mandating Coimbatore Corporation and other local bodies to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, which includes collection of user fee from waste generators.

Sources in the Corporation say that as per the Rules, the Corporation should collect user fee from all households, apartment complexes, small and big commercial establishments and others who generate waste.

The Corporation had collected user fee for four months in 2017 based on the by-laws it passed consequent upon the SWM Rules 2016. But it gave up following political pressure and opposition from political parties.

Now the Government notifying the Rules will help the Corporation justify the collection and also make it imperative ahead of the Central Government’s Swachh Survekshan 2019 ranking exercise, say officials.

At the time of giving up the exercise the Corporation had collected around ₹ 2.50 crore. It’s annual collection demand was around ₹ 42 crore, the sources said.

Justifying the need for collecting the user fee, the sources said that the collection would help the Corporation meet its solid waste collection expenditure – the operation and maintenance cost alone worked to over ₹ 30 crore a year.

With the money the Corporation could buy more vehicles, equipment or engage more conservancy workers to improve its door-to-door collection exercise. At present, the Corporation faced shortage of both vehicles and men necessary for the door-to-door collection, the sources pointed out.

The Rules also mandate that the Corporation set up dry, recyclable waste sorting centres, establish domestic hazardous waste collection centres and set up decentralised compost plants and much more.

Referring to the establishment of various facility, the sources said that the Corporation had set up dry waste sorting centres and was in the process of setting up compost plants, which it called micro composting centres. As for the domestic hazardous waste collection centre, the Corporation would soon establish one.

Field-level officials in the Corporation, however, say that the civic body will have to streamline the primary waste collection by either going in for more vehicles for door-to-door collection or engage more labour as without streamlining the same, public would not pay.

Political parties are, however, wary of the Corporation’s move. MDMK’s V. Eswaran, who had taken the Corporation to the National Green Tribunal for poor solid waste management, and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said the Corporation should first improve its functioning before asking people to pay user fee.

“Even if the people handover waste in segregated fashion, the Corporation is unable to process it separately. In the absence of bins, the conservancy workers carry the waste together,” Mr. Eswaran said.

Consumer activist K. Kathirmathiyon said the Corporation should not collect user fee for waste as the very reason that it was collecting property tax was to provide such services to people.