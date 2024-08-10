State’s industrial growth deteriorating: Annamalai

The State’s economy has started to lag behind other States and the DMK government should accord priority for industrial growth, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Annamalai said the industrial growth rate of Uttar Pradesh is 12.4%, whereas Karnataka is 9.9% and Tamil Nadu 3.2%. “The State’s GST indicator is negative and shows that industrial growth has started to deteriorate,” he said.

He said during the interactive session of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with investors in Coimbatore last month, decisions were taken on the spot in resolving issues and blamed the State for not doing so that led to a drop in growth rate. The BJP leader wanted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to expedite the process of single-window clearances and take steps to ensure industries in the State do not move to other States.

Mr. Annamalai also criticised Mr. Stalin for failing to utilise business opportunities in Bangladesh due to the political unrest and said that the CM should have invited industrialists to the State. “If there is no economic development, the State will not grow,” he said.

The leader said the era of single party formation of government is over and claimed that the State Assembly election in 2026 would see a four-cornered contest which is healthy for democracy. “People will have more choice to choose from and all the parties in the NDA alliance will be part of the new government in 2026,” he said.

The leader said the landslide victory of Telugu Desam Party in the Assembly election to Andhra Pradesh has brought new politics in the country as alliance partners were given ministries.

To a question on going ahead with the indefinite hunger strike from August 20 against the delay in implementing the Athikadavu – Avinashi Groundwater Recharge project and Drinking Water Supply Scheme, Mr. Annamalai said, “If the government announce the date of commissioning the project, we would reconsider our decision,”.

He also blamed the State government for not giving consent for starting the Central government’s Kendriya Vidyalaya schools and PM Shri Schools in Tamil Nadu. “Even when the quality of education is poor in the State, the DMK government is not giving permission,” he said.