State’s border closure order violated at Athibelle

Two days after the State government ordered closure of inter-state borders, with exceptions to movement of essential commodities and emergency travels such as bereavement, the directive was lost on the teams that were stationed at the border to block the movement of public and screen commuters who had compulsions of an emergency travel.

On Monday, in what appeared to be holiday travel to their native places, hundreds of residents from Bengaluru and other small towns in Karnataka entered into Tamil Nadu, nullifying the government’s orders to close the border to prevent potential community transmission from a floating population from the neighbouring States that saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The safety protocols that emphasise on physical distancing was completely lost, as a steady stream of commuters dropped off by Karnataka State Transport Corporation buses at Athibelle, hopped on to and jostled for space in any tempo and truck passing into Tamil Nadu. The health and sanitation teams stationed with four thermal scanners were faced with an overload of commuters. As a result, random thermal scanning became the norm.

While a team of Hosur Corporation sanitised vehicles with disinfectant solution (that consisted of eight litres of water with 100 ml of the solution) commuters huddled together in the vehicles were not screened. According to a health team worker, the commuters were asked if they have any symptoms and if they claimed none, they were not tested.

The Karnataka State Transport Corporation buses continued to pick up and drop hundreds of passengers at Tamil Nadu border.

According to Giri, Sanitation Inspector of Hosur Corporation, leading the sanitisation teams for incoming vehicles, the “border is not closed”. “Only Karnataka buses were not allowed into our border and our buses are not allowed into Karnataka. But people are allowed,” he said. As of Monday noon, an exodus of Tamil residents continued, rendering infructuous the intentions and immediacy of sealing the inter-state border. District Collector S.Prabhakar said that was the reason a request was made for Section 144, because movement of people could not be controlled.