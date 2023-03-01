ADVERTISEMENT

State will soon set up jewellery hub in Coimbatore: T.N Industries Dept.

March 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

S. Krishnan (left), Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, speaking at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Coimbatore, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A representation to set up a jewellery park in Coimbatore, to benefit goldsmiths and improve employment opportunities, will be forwarded to the government, S. Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Department, said at an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Coimbatore, on recently.

As requested by the members of ICCI, the plan drawn up for the park by the Tamil Nadu Jewellers’ Federation in September 2022 will be reviewed and steps will be taken facilitate the project, he said.

On developing rural areas, he told The Hindu, “If people in rural areas have to prosper, more non-agricultural opportunities are required. Thus, alternative job choices can be developed in sectors such as non-leather footwear, electronics, hardware, electric vehicles, technical textiles, garment, etc.”

