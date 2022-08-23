T.N. will seek modifications in portal listing discom dues: Senthilbalaji

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji on Monday said in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu would write to the Centre seeking modifications in the portal where distribution companies’ dues to generation companies are uploaded. He said the modifications would help States scrutinise the invoices.

Last week, Tangedco was among the 13 distribution companies to be barred from buying and selling on power exchanges due to non-payment of dues as per the information on PRAAPTI portal, under the Ministry of Power.

While as per PRAAPTI portal the non-paid dues by Tangedco was stated as ₹924.81 crore , Mr. Senthilbalaji on Saturday had said the dues were the tune of about ₹70 crore, which was paid, and the State was assured of resumption of trading on the exchanges.

Mr. Senthilbalaji told the reporters that Tami Nadu would urge the Centre to give a time frame (7 days) for the States to pay the bill. The portal is not user-friendly and it does not allow the States to check or scrutinise the bills, he said.

When asked about the State BJP president K. Annamalai terming the public hearing on the proposed electricity tariff revision as a drama, Mr. Senthilbalaji wanted to know whether such a practice in the States ruled by the BJP was also a drama.

Despite the DMK MP T.R. Baalu objecting to the Electricity Amendment Bill, the same has been introduced in Parliament and has now been referred to the standing committee, he added.

Mr. Senthilbalaji also said Chief Minister M K Stalin would hand over welfare assistance to over 1.07 lakh beneficiaries at Coimbatore, during his planned visit.