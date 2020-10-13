CoimbatoreCoimbatore 13 October 2020 03:41 IST
State urged to give clay pots to PDS cardholders as Pongal gift
Updated: 13 October 2020 04:03 IST
Members of the Tamil Nadu Pottery Workers’ Association staged a demonstration outside the District Collectorate on Monday, urging the State government to give clay pots and earthen stoves free of cost to all PDS cardholders as Pongal gift. In their petition to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and District Collector K. Rajamani, the Association said the move would support the livelihood of potters across the State.
