State urged to ensure livelihood of people dependent on Uthukuli stone quarries

Around 24,000 villagers affected due to the closure of the quarries, says BJP State president K. Annamalai

BJP State president K. Annamalai has urged the State government to introduce a special law to ensure the livelihood of those dependent on the stone quarries at Uthukuli in Tiruppur district. The quarries were closed around six months ago following an order from the Madras High Court.

Mr. Annamalai visited Morattupalayam and A. Periyapalayam village panchayats in Uthukuli block on Sunday afternoon, where the stone quarries were functioning earlier. He told mediapersons that the livelihood of around 24,000 villagers have been impacted due to the closure of the quarries. The villagers have been supplying stones from these small-scale quarries for the manufacture of wet grinders, ammi kal (traditional grinding stones) and to sculptors. The BJP will take their grievances to the attention of the State government for further action, he said.

Addressing party cadre in Tiruppur, Mr. Annamalai claimed that the BJP candidates would win many seats in the State in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the evacuation of students from war-hit Ukraine, he accused the DMK government of politicising the process by forming a special team.