State topper in IFS main exam is from Erode district

R.T. Kirubananthan, 32, from Erode district cleared Indian Forest Service (IFS) main examination and topped the State, while he bagged 16 th rank at the All India level.

Hailing from Chennampatti village in Ammapettai panchayat union, he completed Class 10 at a private school in Gobichettipalayam, Class 12 at a school in Kuppandampalayam and did Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) course in Kumaraguru College of Technology in Coimbatore. His parents Thangaraj and Hemalatha are farmers.

“My dream from childhood is to crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations and I succeeded in my 10 th attempt”, he said and added that in 2019 he attended the personal interview round without success. He said that his training at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy at Dehradun begins in August. His brother had cleared the Indian Revenue Service exam in his first attempt and is serving as Joint Commissioner at Bengaluru.

Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam met Mr. Kirubananthan at his home and congratulated him.

The UPSC had conducted the examination from February 27 to March 6 and the interview for the personal test was held in June. A total of 108 candidates were recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.