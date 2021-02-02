Coimbatore

State to benefit from textile park scheme

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a scheme for the establishment of Mega Investment Textile Parks. According to industry sources, Tamil Nadu is expected to be one of the main beneficiaries of the scheme. The State government has indicated development of three parks under the scheme in different regions.

