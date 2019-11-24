State taking efforts to promote defence manufacturing hubs

The State Government is taking steps to help industries across the State set up defence manufacturing hubs along the Defence Corridor in Tamil Nadu, Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) Hans Raj Verma said here on Saturday.

Addressing a workshop on “Opportunities in Defence Manufacturing and Understanding the Defence Procurement Process”, organised by Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) and SIDCO, Mr. Verma said Tamil Nadu had been a power house and engine of growth for the nation. And, this engine of growth was powered by the MSMEs. These units were a national resource and the defence corridor offered opportunities to the MSMEs.

The Tamil Nadu corridor had five nodes - Chennai, Salem, Hosur, Coimbatore, and Tiruchi. Each of these clusters had got tremendous strengths. Salem was strong in technical textiles, Hosur in engineering, Tiruchi had huge capacity for heavy duty manufacturing and fabrication, Coimbatore was known for high precision technology and Chennai was strong in auto components.

In the State, the SIDCO was looking at using the technical capacity available here to match the needs of the defence sector. Components could be manufactured at competitive process and international quality by the industries here.

Tamil Nadu should be the destination of choice for investments and sourcing of components for the defence sector. The SIDCO would be an enabler, facilitate interface with sources that needed the components. The MSMEs were facing issues of downturn. “Always look out for the next business opportunity,” he said.

“The defence needs of the nation always offer a good business opportunity.”

Mr. Verma urged the industries to understand the protocols of the armed forces and comply with the norms.

There should not be any compromise on quality and delivery schedules, he said.

R. Ramamurthy, president of CODISSIA, said Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, and Hosur, should become manufacturing hubs along the defence corridor in the State. “The entire State should make use of the defence corridor.”

The Society of Industries for Defence Manufacturing is strengthening the efforts of the Government to make the defence sector self-reliant. CODISSIA is in the process of setting up an innovation centre for defence sector and an incubation facility. These will also help the manufacturing units, he said.