State-of-the-art hypersonic vehicles by 2024-25 in India: Defence Ministry

July 27, 2022 19:25 IST

High-end hypersonic [glide] vehicles that can cross Mach 6 and 8 are expected to be developed by 2024 or 2025, Kailash Kumar Pathak, Director of Futuristic Technology Management under the Defence Ministry, said here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Coimbatore Defence Conclave 2022 at Kumaraguru Institutions, Mr. Pathak said that various programmes are coming up for dealing with extreme cold conditions for jawans ,including developing new jackets for them. Multiple indigenous agencies have come together with academia for development of these.

The conclave was held to mark the seventh death anniversary of former President A.P.J Abdul Kalam.

A plaque for the new Coimbatore regional centre of the Aerospace Industry Development Association of Tamil Nadu (AIDAT) was unveiled by S. Christopher, AIDAT Chairman and former DRDO Head.

B. Krishnamoorthy, Project Manager of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), said an aero-engine components manufacturing unit was coming up at Hosur. The State plans to set up a semiconductor fabrication plant in association with IGSS Ventures, a Singapore-based technology investment holding company.

“The space sector economy forecast is targeted at $ 700 million by 2030,” he said. “The Defence Ministry envisions manufacturing ₹1,75,000 crore-worth items and ₹25,000 crore export under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat [Abhiyan]. Tamil Nadu, which houses the largest industries, can contribute to a major chunk of this and Coimbatore can help further this goal,” he said. “We have identified various theme-based parks to cater to the needs of Indian Space Research Organisation facilities like manufacturing launch vehicles and for fabrication,” he added.

“Roughly only 50% of the total trained pilots required for the country is sent from Tamil Nadu. To develop a new aviation training facility, over four foreign firms have inked MoUs with the State. Tidco is in the process of identifying and developing airstrips for this facility. We are in talks with various foreign agencies and Indian Offset Partners (IOP) under the Defence sector so that Tamil Nadu can hit the projected $1 trillion economy,” Mr. Krishnamoorthy said.