‘State needs roadmap for biotechnology industry’

With the State hit by the first and second waves of the pandemic, it is essential to have a think tank of experts and an action plan on the biotechnology needs of the State.

P.M. Murali, chairman of Golden Jubilee of Biotech Park of Women, told The Hindu the existing biotech policy of the State had to be reviewed as the pandemic had created a need to revise the priorities. “We need to continue doing some things and also plan for the future. We need a think tank team,” he said. The State should have a road map for the next five years. For instance, the State should look at creating adequate infrastructure, including the supply chain, to be self-sufficient in vaccines. There were several oxygen concentrators and beds that had been put in place to treat the COVID-19 patients. These need to be serviced and maintained in the months to come.

Industries in different sectors should come in Tamil Nadu to meet the needs created by the pandemic and the State should budget to support setting up these facilities. While the State had a COVID-19 task force, a team of experts in the field of biotechnology was required to drive the biotechnology industry and its growth, he said.