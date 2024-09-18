GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State Minorities Commission team to visit Namakkal on September 27

Published - September 18, 2024 06:57 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The State Minorities Commission team of the Government of Tamil Nadu is visiting Namakkal to meet representatives of minority institutions and minority members of the general public to receive their representations on September 27.

A release from Collector S. Uma said the committee, led by its chairman Rev. Fr. Joe Arun, along with vice chairman M.M. Abdul Khuddhus, member secretary V. Sampath along with its members will meet representatives of minority institutions and members of the public from minority communities to receive their representations and take appropriate remedial measures to redress their grievances. The team will also discuss the implementation of various schemes in the district for the welfare of minorities at 10 a.m. on September 27 at the conference hall of the Collectorate.

All the minority leaders, representatives of the minority educational institutions and the general public can present their grievances and also give their valuable suggestions for the benefit of minorities and discuss various schemes implemented for their welfare, the release added.

