State Minorities Commission team to visit Erode on November 25

November 22, 2022 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - ERODE

The Commission, led by chairman S. Peter Alphonse, will meet representatives of minority educational institutions and leaders of minority communities to hear their representations and take steps to address issues if any, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The State Minorities Commission team of the Government of Tamil Nadu is visiting Erode to meet representatives of minority institutions and minority members of the general public to receive their representations on November 25.

A release from Collector H. Krishnanunni said that the committee, led by its chairman S. Peter Alphonse, along with vice chairman D. Masthan and other members, will receive representations and take appropriate remedial measures to redress their grievances. The commission will meet with minority leaders and the minority general public to hear their problems, if any, and to discuss the implementation of various schemes implemented in the district for the welfare of minorities.

All the minority leaders, representatives of the minority educational institutions and the general public can represent their grievances and also give their valuable suggestions for the benefit of minorities and discuss various schemes implemented for the welfare of minorities. They can meet the committee members at 2.30 p.m. at the conference hall of the district collectorate on November 25, the release added.

