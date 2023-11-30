State Minister S. Muthusamy inaugurates slew of projects in Coimbatore district

November 30, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Housing and Urban Development, S. Muthusamy, distributed government welfare assistance to the tune of ₹68.25 crore to 3,569 beneficiaries at a programme in NGM College in Pollachi on Thursday.

He inaugurated the construction of additional rooms in the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at ₹60 lakh under the 15th Finance Committee Fund at Sriram Colony in Ward 93.

The Minister told reporters, “This year alone, self-help groups in Coimbatore have received loans worth ₹44.60 crore and schemes like Illam Thedi Kalvi are doing well.”

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram, a new Anganwadi centre was constructed at ₹15 lakh and a perimeter wall and footpath were built outside the school premises at ₹5 lakh using Corporation Fund. The facility was also inaugurated by the Minister on Thursday.

