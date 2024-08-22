GIFT a SubscriptionGift
State-level shooting competition to be held in Tiruppur

Updated - August 22, 2024 06:13 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Kongunadu Rifle Club will host the 50th Tamilnadu State Shooting Competition in Shotgun Events from August 23 to 30 at the Kongunadu Rifle Club Shooting Range at Andipalayam in Tiruppur District.

The event, featuring 250 shooters under trap, double trap, and skeet shooting categories, will be inaugurated by M.P. Saminathan, Minister of Tamil Development, on August 24.

Abhishek Gupta will inaugurate the double trap events on August 25, and Lakshmi IPS will attend the Commendation Ceremony on August 27. The competition will conclude with trap shooting events and former Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu will take part in the valedictory on August 30. For details, contact 9994376799.

