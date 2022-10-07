State-level handloom exhibition begins in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 07, 2022 18:15 IST

Visitors taking a look at saris at the State-level handloom exhibition that was inaugurated at the Corporation multi-purpose hall at Hanging Garden in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

District Collector S. Karmegam on Friday inaugurated a State-level handloom exhibition for Deepavali festival at the Corporation multi-purpose hall at Hanging Garden in Salem.

Mr. Karmegam said such exhibitions were being conducted at important locations across the State to sell products manufactured by the handloom weavers societies with the financial assistance of the Union Government.

There are 60 stalls at the venue exhibiting handloom products, including silk, soft silk saris, bedsheets, and blankets manufactured by the weavers in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruchengode, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur, Karur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Virudhunagar, and Kumbakonam districts.

A 20% discount will be offered on all handloom varieties and the sales target has been fixed at ₹ 50 lakh. Entry is free and the exhibition is on till October 21.

District Revenue Officer P. Menaha and officials took part in the inauguration.

