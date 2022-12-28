ADVERTISEMENT

State-level handloom exhibition begins in Erode

December 28, 2022 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - ERODE

The exhibition will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day till January 11, 2023.

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 113 weavers’ cooperative societies from 14 districts are participating in the State-level handloom exhibition that was inaugurated in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

A 15-day State-level handloom exhibition was inaugurated at Devi Mahal on Bhavani Main Road in Erode on Wednesday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, District Panchayat chairman K. Navamani and Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj.

Organised by the State Department of Handlooms and Textiles as part of the National Handloom Development Corporation scheme, the exhibition will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day till January 11, 2023. A total of 113 weavers’ cooperative societies from 14 districts in the State are participating in the exhibition. The Erode Co-Optex has also set up a stall. A total of 60 stalls displaying bed sheets, kora saris, silk saris, bed spreads, jamakkalam, mats and other handloom products have been set up at the venue. A discount of 30% will be offered on all purchases and a sales target of ₹80 lakh has been fixed for the exhibition.

