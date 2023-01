January 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Builders’ Association of India (BAI) will hold its annual State-level meeting here on January 22.

About 300 delegates from different parts of the State are expected to take part. Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji will be the chief guest, said the builders here.