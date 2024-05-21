State Highways Dept. to start construction of a flyover at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore in two months

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) has planned to start the construction of a flyover at Saibaba Colony junction on Mettupalayam Road in a couple of months.

The four-lane flyover project, which was approved in 2022, for 1.2 km will be constructed at ₹ 71 crores. The project is scheduled for completion in 24 months from the date of commencement of work.

An agreement will be signed with the contractor after the elections and the construction will commence in a month from then, said an official of the Department.

Another official said studies were carried out to start the preparatory works for the construction. Another study will be done before the works start.

According to G. Manuneethi, division engineer of the road safety wing, if the utility lines and encroachments are removed, there is space to provide seven-metre-wide service roads on either side. The drains should also be covered. This will provide enough space for vehicle movement when the construction works start. “We have given this suggestion to the NH wing,” he said.

Two major vegetable markets - the MGR market and the Anna market - function in this area, and thousands of wholesale and retail vegetable traders visit these markets every day. When asked about facilitating vehicle movement to these markets, the officials of the Department said the construction works are not expected to affect vehicles going and coming from the market.

