GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

State Highways Dept. to start construction of a flyover at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore in two months

The four-lane flyover, which was approved in 2022, will be constructed at a total cost of ₹ 71 crores

Published - May 21, 2024 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The flyover project at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore city is scheduled for completion in 24 months from the date of commencement of work. 

The flyover project at Saibaba Colony junction in Coimbatore city is scheduled for completion in 24 months from the date of commencement of work.  | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan_ S

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) has planned to start the construction of a flyover at Saibaba Colony junction on Mettupalayam Road in a couple of months.

The four-lane flyover project, which was approved in 2022, for 1.2 km will be constructed at ₹ 71 crores. The project is scheduled for completion in 24 months from the date of commencement of work.

An agreement will be signed with the contractor after the elections and the construction will commence in a month from then, said an official of the Department.

Another official said studies were carried out to start the preparatory works for the construction. Another study will be done before the works start.

Road users seek re-laying of service roads before starting flyover work near Saibaba temple junction in Coimbatore

According to G. Manuneethi, division engineer of the road safety wing, if the utility lines and encroachments are removed, there is space to provide seven-metre-wide service roads on either side. The drains should also be covered. This will provide enough space for vehicle movement when the construction works start. “We have given this suggestion to the NH wing,” he said.

Two major vegetable markets - the MGR market and the Anna market - function in this area, and thousands of wholesale and retail vegetable traders visit these markets every day. When asked about facilitating vehicle movement to these markets, the officials of the Department said the construction works are not expected to affect vehicles going and coming from the market.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road transport / road safety / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.