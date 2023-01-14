ADVERTISEMENT

State Highways Dept. plans to complete flyovers in Coimbatore city in two months

January 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Flyover works in progress at GN Mills in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

The State Highways Department plans to complete in two months flyover works at GN Mills and Periyanaickenpalayam.

An official of the NH wing of the department told The Hindu that 80 % of the works are over at GN Mills and almost 75 % at Periyanaickenpalayam. “Availability of gravel for the approach roads was a problem. With the intervention of the District Collector, gravel availability has been sorted out,” the official said.

The officials concerned are following up on the works on a daily basis and are conducting reviews every week. The GN Mills flyover will be completed by the end of March. In the case of Periyanaickenpalayam, the works will be completed by the end of April or in March itself, the official said. The encroachments have been removed and utility lines shifting works will be completed next week at Periyanaickenpalayam, the official added.

A four-lane flyover is coming up at GN Mills at a total cost of ₹30 crore. The NH wing of the Highways Department has taken up works to construct a 1.76-km-long flyover at a cost of ₹115 crore at Periyanaickenpalayam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said with assurance from the department to complete the two projects by the end of March, there is hope for the road users as there had been delays in both the projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US