State Highways Dept. plans to complete flyovers in Coimbatore city in two months

January 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The State Highways Department plans to complete in two months flyover works at GN Mills and Periyanaickenpalayam.

An official of the NH wing of the department told The Hindu that 80 % of the works are over at GN Mills and almost 75 % at Periyanaickenpalayam. “Availability of gravel for the approach roads was a problem. With the intervention of the District Collector, gravel availability has been sorted out,” the official said.

The officials concerned are following up on the works on a daily basis and are conducting reviews every week. The GN Mills flyover will be completed by the end of March. In the case of Periyanaickenpalayam, the works will be completed by the end of April or in March itself, the official said. The encroachments have been removed and utility lines shifting works will be completed next week at Periyanaickenpalayam, the official added.

A four-lane flyover is coming up at GN Mills at a total cost of ₹30 crore. The NH wing of the Highways Department has taken up works to construct a 1.76-km-long flyover at a cost of ₹115 crore at Periyanaickenpalayam.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said with assurance from the department to complete the two projects by the end of March, there is hope for the road users as there had been delays in both the projects.