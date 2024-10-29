ADVERTISEMENT

State Highways Department to study possibility for extension of Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore

Published - October 29, 2024 08:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The plan is to see if it is possible to have the flyover extended till Neelambur with at least one ramp, says an official

The Hindu Bureau

Highways Department plans to extend Avinashi Road flyover in Coimbatore city  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO PERIASAMY M

The State Highways Department is exploring the possibility to extend the Avinashi Road flyover that is under construction in Coimbatore.

An official of the Department said the flyover, which is almost 10 km long from Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore city, will be extended for another five km, if required.

Avanashi Road gets Green Corridor

“We will take a traffic census and do a detailed project report, which will be submitted to the government for its consideration,” the official said.

The main carriageway of the flyover that is under construction now will have 304 decks, and of it 275 have been laid. Efforts are on to complete the rest by the end of December, the official said.

The plan is to see if it is possible to have the flyover extended till Neelambur with at least one ramp. This will facilitate easy movement of vehicles heading to Coimbatore airport from nearby towns and cities such as Tiruppur and Erode. Land acquisition will be minimum for the extension work.

“The plan to extend the flyover was announced in the Assembly,” the official added. The extension project will not delay opening of the main carriageway of the flyover for the 10 km.

Avinashi road flyover main works in Coimbatore likely to be over by the end of 2024

The 10.10 km flyover is under construction at ₹1621 crores. The Highways Department will also construct a footover bridge near Krishnammal College at ₹7 crore with an escalator, lift, and steps. The bridge will be maintained by the Coimbatore Corporation and if it is successful, more such footover bridges will be constructed along Avinashi Road, the official said.

