State Highways Department to construct flyover across Lawley Road junction in Coimbatore

The State Highway Department is hopeful of finalising within a week the design for a flyover across Lawley Road junction.

An official of the Highways Department said three designs were prepared and details shared at the recently held district Road Safety Committee meeting. “The Collector has asked for detailed presentation of the three designs. We will prepare it and submit to the Collector this week. We are hopeful of finalising the design in the coming week,” the official said.

One of the designs is a three-lane flyover on Thadagam Road with the service road upgraded. Another is from Cowley Brown Road to TNAU road. The third design is on Thadagam Road with a ramp that will allow vehicles coming from TNAU road to use the flyover to go to Gandhipark. The third design will involve acquiring more private lands and buildings. With equal flow of traffic on all the roads and a flyover at the junction a requirement, the focus is on taking up and completing the project at the earliest, the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and who is a member of the committee, said the design should take into account the long-term needs of the road users. Hence, the Department should look at finalising the third design. It provided free left turn on all sides of the junction and hence, the flyover would ensure easy movement of vehicles. If for any reason, it was not possible to take up this design, the next option should be to construct a flyover from Cowley Brown Road to TNAU road as in the future there would be more vehicles joining this road from the western bypass road, he said.